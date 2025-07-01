Silchar, Jul 1 (PTI) The Assam government is fully committed to develop the Barak Valley and has undertaken several major decisions to uplift the region, state minister Kaushik Rai said on Tuesday.

Rai, who is the Barak Valley Development Minister, held a review meeting of various departments in presence of senior officials, and issued directives to improve their functioning.

Also Read | INS Tamal Commissioned: Indian Navy's Latest Stealth Warship Commissioned in Russia.

"Barak Valley's growth is a top priority of our government. The all-round development of the region is not just a vision, but a firm commitment of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

Following the review session, the Barak Valley Development Department was formally inaugurated at the historic Old Circuit House building in Silchar by Rai.

Also Read | Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

He underlined the need for united efforts and timely action to fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of Barak Valley.

"The funds sanctioned for the Barak Valley Development Department in the 2025-26 fiscal are a clear reflection of the CM's deep commitment to the upliftment of the region. These financial resources must lead to visible and result-oriented transformation on the ground," the minister said.

He stated that the Barak Valley holds vast potential to emerge as a dynamic growth corridor, and reiterated the government's determination to unlock this potential through focused efforts on infrastructure development, welfare initiatives and sustainable livelihood schemes.

Rai directed departmental heads to remove all administrative bottlenecks and closely monitor implementation processes, and maintain complete transparency and accountability at every stage.

During the meeting, the progress of various schemes in the three districts of the valley – Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi – were reviewed.

Detailed discussions were held on challenges faced in project execution, fund utilisation, inter-agency collaboration and future-planning strategies, according to an official release.

The minister stressed that no developmental work should be delayed due to procedural issues, and emphasised that all public welfare projects must be executed with compassion, urgency and efficiency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)