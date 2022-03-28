Guwahati, Mar 28 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday introduced five bills to repeal obsolete laws related to education and industry to minimise compliance burden on citizens and businesses.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu introduced "The Assam State Higher Secondary Education Council (Repealing) Bill, 2022" to reduce regulatory compliance burden on citizens and businesses to improve the index of "ease of doing business", according to the statement of objects and reasons.

"The Assam State Higher Education Council Act, 2017" had already ceased to be in force and become obsolete, it added.

Pegu also brought "The Assam Elementary Education (Provincialisation) (Repealing) Bill, 2022" in the House as the original Act of 1974 had become obsolete with the enactment of the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-Organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017, as amended in 2018.

"The Assam Venture Sanskrit and Pali Educational Institutions (Provincialisation of Services) (Repealing) Bill, 2022" was also introduced by the minister as the original Act of 2012 had ceased to be in force.

Similarly, Pegu introduced "The Assam Classical Institution (Sanskrit and Pali-Prakrit) (Provincialisation) (Repealing) Bill, 2022' with the original Act of 1996 having become outdated.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary introduced "The Assam Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Repealing Bill, 2022" to revoke "The Assam Aid to Industries (Small and Cottage Industries) Act, 1955" in line with the government's decision to reduce regulatory and compliance burden on citizens and businesses.

