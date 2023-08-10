Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to organise 'Khel Maharan' from November 1.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday evening under chairmanship of Chief Minister Sarma.

The state government has taken the decision that Khel Maharan will be held for identifying and nurturing sports talents at the grassroots level.

“The Khel Maharan will be held in the state in different stages – Gram Panchayat/ULB/Wards level and Village Council Development Committee/MAC level of Bodoland Territorial Region, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council; assembly constituencies level; district level and state level. It will be commenced from November 1 this year to January 10 next year. The state cabinet has approved sufficient funds to organize Khel Maharan,” Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

According to the state government, more than 50 lakh sportspersons will participate and compete in five sporting disciplines – Athletics (100m, 200m, 400m & 800m), Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Kho-Kho.

The competition will be held in 4 age categories – Under 19 (Men), Under 19 (Women), Above 19 (Men) and Above 19 (Women).

State level events will be held at Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Kokrajhar and Diphu with each location holding the final event of a particular discipline. (ANI)

