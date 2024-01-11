Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state government will distribute ration cards for 42.85 lakh new beneficiaries of the state and the distribution of ration cards will begin from January 16.

Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that, from January 16 onwards the state government will provide ration cards for 42,85,745 new beneficiaries and the total number of ration cards is 10,73,479.

"As of now, there are 56 lakh households in the state who have the ration cards after adding the additional 10 lakh new ration cards total number will go up to 66 lakh. The Chief Minister to all cabinet ministers will distribute the new ration cards to the beneficiaries across the state from January 16. We want that in coming days every ration card holder should get the Orunodoi scheme and insurance scheme," the Assam Chief Minister said.

On the other hand, announcing a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs of the state, the Assam Chief Minister said that the government will start a new scheme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan' for women self-help groups in rural areas.

"This year the annual income of 7 lakh women engaged with self-help groups has gone up to Rs 1 lakh. Under this scheme, in the first year, the government will give an initial amount of Rs 10,000. In 2nd year, the state government will give Rs 12,500 and the bank will give a loan amount of Rs 12,500 to the beneficiaries. The bank loan will have to be repaid by the beneficiary," he said.

"There are certain criteria for women beneficiaries - women in general and OBC categories should not have more than 3 children. The women beneficiaries from Moran, Matak, Tea Community and SC/ST should have a maximum of only 4 children. Members having girl children who are of school-going age should ensure that they are admitted to school," he added.

He further said that there are 39 lakh women in the rural areas who are involved with Self Help Groups (SHGs) and 3 lakh women in the urban areas.

"The state cabinet has already decided to launch the scheme," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)

