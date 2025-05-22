Dispur (Assam) [India] May 22 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal conducted a virtual meeting with all District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners on Wednesday to assess their readiness for the upcoming International Day of Yoga.

Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and Ms. Indranoshi Das, Director, AYUSH, Assam, attended the meeting.

Also Read | Mumbai Man Dies of Heart Attack While Swimming in BMC-Run Pool in Chembur, Swimmers Allege No Doctor or Ambulance Was Present.

In his address, the Minister emphasised that yoga is not only for June 21, but should be practised daily throughout the year. He urged all district officials to conduct awareness activities and promote yoga as an essential part of daily life. He added that the celebration of IDY should be transformed from a routine event into a vibrant public festival that involves every section of society.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated globally on June 21 every year. The date was chosen because it marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Also Read | Do Gorillas Sleep in Caves or Nests? Today's Google Search Googly Sparks Wild Curiosity, the Answer Is Here!.

According to the release, this year, the 11th International Day of Yoga will be observed with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which underlines the deep connection between personal well-being and the planet's health.

The state-level central celebration of IDY 2025 in Assam will be held in Salbari, Baksa district. The venue was jointly reviewed by the Director of AYUSH and the Deputy Commissioner of Baksa. As stated in the release, the Chief Minister later approved it for the main celebration on June 21.

All district administrations have been directed to extend full support and ensure wide public participation and visibility for the event.

Alongside the central celebration, district and co-district level programs will be organised across all 35 districts of Assam. These include yoga demonstrations, awareness drives, cultural programs, and competitions. Schools, colleges, panchayats, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be crucial in engaging people at the grassroots level.

As part of the grand celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, the Ministry of AYUSH is launching several transformative initiatives to deepen public engagement and global outreach.

A synchronised mass yoga demonstration called Yoga Sangama will take place at 1,00,000 locations across the globe, aiming to set a new world record. Strengthening international collaboration, Yoga Bandhan will see partnerships with 10 countries to host yoga sessions at iconic global landmarks. To promote long-term community engagement, 1,000 Yoga Parks will be developed nationwide. Inclusivity will be a key focus through Yoga Samavesh, offering special yoga programs for Divyangjan, senior citizens, children, and marginalised groups.

A long-term impact review titled Yoga Prabhava will assess the role of yoga in public health over the past decade. The Yoga Connect Virtual Global Summit will bring together leading yoga experts and healthcare professionals worldwide. Harit Yoga will promote sustainability, combining yoga sessions with tree-planting and cleanliness drives.

To attract younger generations, Yoga Unplugged will host engaging, youth-focused events and challenges. A large-scale Yoga Maha Kumbh celebration will unfold as a week-long festival at 10 locations, culminating in a central event led by the Prime Minister. The Samyogam initiative will also run for 100 days, integrating yoga practices with modern healthcare to promote holistic wellness across communities.

A select number of these events will also be carried out in various parts of Assam to encourage community participation, focusing on youth and public involvement. Special countdown programs will be organised in the lead-up to June 21.

A Yoga Asana Competition based on the Common Yoga Protocol will be conducted in four age groups in all districts. The District Commissioner will supervise the program and coordinate with the District Nodal Officer (AYUSH), with support from AYUSH officials and NGOs. All participants will receive certificates, and the winners will be awarded on the day of the celebration in the presence of local dignitaries.

The Health Minister urged all officials to collaborate actively with educational institutions, the Armed Forces, NCC, NSS, local bodies, NGOs, and yoga organisations to ensure inclusive participation from all age groups and communities.

A full-fledged media campaign will be launched soon using print, digital, and outdoor platforms to raise awareness and encourage regular yoga practice among citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)