Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) Senior Assam IPS officer Rounak Ali Hazarika, who was serving as the DIG (border), was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly going abroad on several occasions since 2011 without taking necessary permission.

An order issued by the home department charged Hazarika of "gross misconduct" and said he has flouted several government guidelines.

Governor Jagadish Mukhi, exercising the powers conferred on him by the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, suspended Hazarika with immediate effect, the order said.

During the period of his suspension, Hazarika will be stationed at the office of the DGP and shall not leave the headquarters here without obtaining permission, it stated.

Hazarika joined the Assam Police Service (APS) in 1992 and was later promoted to the IPS cadre.

