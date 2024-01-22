Guwahati, January 22: As many as one lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to celebrate 'deepotsav' after the country witnessed the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple on Monday. Devotees have thronged the Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hills since early morning, which is dedicated to the goddess Maa Kamakhya.

The temple is the centre of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess. Likewise, one lakh diyas were also light up at the Basistha temple, located in the south-east corner of Guwahati. The history of the Basistha Ashram where the temple is located dates back to the Vedic age. According to legend the ashram was founded by the great saint Basistha (Vasishtha). Ayodhya Deepotsav Photos & Videos: Diyas and Lamps Illuminate The City After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Meanwhile, the city of Ayodhya was adorned with 'Ram Jyotis', creating a mesmerising atmosphere symbolising the divine presence of the Lord. Earlier today, the 'Pran Pratishtha' was concluded with great zeal and gusto, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ceremony, led by a group of priests. The temple echoed with jubilant chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'. Several people across the country participated in the mega 'Diya' lighting event at the famous Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Inauguration: Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Idol Is Also That of Human Values, Highest Ideals, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

Kamakhya Temple Lights Up with 1 Lakh Earthen Lamps

Assam: On the occasion of #RamlalaPranPratishtha, lakh of 'Diya' illuminating Maa Kamakhya Temple. pic.twitter.com/iaAGvoJz3x — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 22, 2024

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi appealed to people to light 'Diyas' at home to mark the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the lord. It is believed that upon the return of Lord Ram with wife Seeta and brother Lakshman, the people of Ayodhya adorned the city by lighting 'Diyas' to welcome them. The grand Ram Temple was also decorated with colourful lights as people thronged the temple to catch a glimpse of 'Ram Lalla'. However, the temple will be open to public from tomorrow onwards. Celebrations are being held across the nation, captivating attention from around the world.

