Dispur (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Karbi Anglong Police recovered over a kg of heroin on Tuesday in Khatkhati, Assam.

"In a major operation this morning, Karbi Anglong Police has recovered around 1.5 kg Heroin at Khatkhati," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

"Kudos to @assampolice. Keep up the good work," the Chief Minister further said in his tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Karbi Anglong police had recovered 412 grams of heroin and arrested two accused in that case, informed the Karbi Anglong Police in a tweet. (ANI)

