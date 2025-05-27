India News | Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika Takes Stock of Embankment Breach Repair Work in Udalguri

Udalguri (Assam) [India], 26 May (ANI): Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, accompanied by officials from the Water Resources Department, conducted an inspection today in Udalguri district to take stock of the progress of repair work on a breached embankment along the Golondi River.

According to a release, the visit forms part of a broader initiative by the Water Resources Department to strengthen flood management infrastructure in Assam's flood-prone districts through a combination of engineering interventions and site-specific reinforcements.

Also Read | Had Balasaheb Thackeray Been Alive, He Would Have Hugged PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

The release noted that while, addressing the media at the site of the visit, the Minister explained that floodwaters descending from the Bhutan hills had "repeatedly caused breaches in the Golondi River embankment, posing significant risks to the surrounding areas."

He stated that to address this issue, the Water Resources Department's Udalguri Division has constructed a 4.4-kilometre Ready Made Embankment (RME) along the right bank of the river. This structure, he added, has been reinforced at vulnerable locations with geo-bags and porcupine barriers to prevent further erosion.

Also Read | Khan Sir Gets Married: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan Ties Knot in Patna, To Hold Wedding Reception on June 2.

Saying that Assam's flood problem is almost becoming an issue of the past under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, Minister Hazarika noted that following the monsoon season, geo mega tubes would be installed, with additional protective measures to be implemented in a phased manner to ensure long-term flood protection. He also mentioned plans to extend these installations to the opposite riverbank after the monsoon, thereby providing comprehensive protection to the region.

The officials on site provided the Minister with updates regarding ongoing maintenance and future planning for the embankment system, including the monitoring mechanisms currently in place to assess structural integrity during periods of heavy rainfall. The department is also evaluating the performance of the current interventions to plan the next phase of work.

The Minister was accompanied during his visit by MLA Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, and other departmental officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)