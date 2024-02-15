Dibrugarh (Assam) [India]., February 15: One contractor employee of Oil India Limited (OIL) died in a mishap at the OIL well plinth at Western Asset Mine in Assam's Dibrugarh district, officials of OIL said.

According to the press statement issued by OIL, an incident occurred at well plinth NHK 162 of OIL at Western Asset Mine in Assam at around 3:05 pm on February 14 during the bleeding of hydrotest water through a 2" bleed line.

"While opening the 2" valve fitted in the part of artery line connection, the said valve and the bleed line got unexpectedly dislodged causing fatal injury to one contractor employee working in the vicinity. The employee was immediately rushed to OIL hospital at Duliajan for medical treatment. Despite immediate medical attention, the employee succumbed to his injuries," Bhairab Bhuyan, Public Relations Officer of OIL, said.

The Public Relations Officer also said that Oil India deeply mourns the unfortunate death of the employee.

"An internal inquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and OIL is committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such accidents in the future," the PRO said. (ANI)

