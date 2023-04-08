Barpeta (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Police have arrested three leaders of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) in Assam's Barpeta district, officials said on Friday.

Hiren Nath, ADGP (SB), Assam Police, said, "Police arrested three persons of PFI and CFI including PFI's Assam unit secretary and CFI's national treasurer from Barpeta district."

Also Read | Kolkata Metro to Test Run India’s First Under-Water Section On April 9, Here's Everything You Need to Know.

The arrested PFI and CFI leaders were identified as Jakir Hussain (34) and he is the State Secretary of PFI, Abu Sama (54) and CFI National Treasurer Sahidul Islam (30), Nath said.

Police have also recovered cash of Rs 1.50 lakh, four mobile phones, and a pamphlet of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in their possession from them.

Also Read | India Reports 6,155 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Climb to 31,194.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)