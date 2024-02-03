Karimganj (Assam) [India] February 3 (ANI): Assam Police said they recovered and seized 700 grams of heroin from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday.

They said that the driver of the vehicle has been apprehended.

Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj District, said, "Police intercepted a vehicle in the Chargola area. During the search, we found several secret chambers. Upon further checking, we recovered 55 soap cases of heroin weighing about 700 grams."

SP Das further said the apprehended driver has been identified as Christopher Zochhuana, a resident of Champhai, Mizoram.

Following the recovery of the heroin, police have registered a case under relevant sections.

They said Karimganj police launched an anti-narcotics operation following a "specific input" at the Chargola area within the ambit of Karimganj police station on Saturday.

Further investigation is underway, they said. (ANI)

