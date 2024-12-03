Cachar (Assam), [India], December 2 (ANI): Assam Police have recovered and seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 36 crore and arrested one person in Cachar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar district police conducted a special operation on Monday targeting the transportation of narcotics in the Salchapra area under the jurisdiction of Silchar police station. During the operation, two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state were intercepted.

Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Well-planned Conspiracy, Demands Murder Case Against Cops.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, stated that the police team seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets concealed in the vehicles, with an estimated market value of Rs 36 crore.

"Our operations against illegal drugs are ongoing. The Assam Chief Minister aims to make the state drug-free, and we are relentlessly working towards this goal. Based on intelligence inputs, we conducted a special operation in the Salchapra area under Silchar police station in the early hours of Monday," said Mahatta.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Class 6 Student Dies in School Under Suspicious Condition, Family Suspects Foul Play.

"During the operation, we seized a large quantity of drugs and two vehicles transporting them from a neighbouring state. The drugs, totalling 12 packets containing 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets, were hidden in potato sacks loaded in the vehicles. We also arrested one person, identified as Md Azad Lashkar, 20," he added.

Mahatta further informed that the vehicles used for the illegal transportation were also confiscated.

"The consignment of narcotics was suspected to be transported illegally from one neighbouring state to another. Further investigation is underway," he said.

Earlier, in efforts to counter cross-border drug trafficking in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Police Department in Zokhawthar, Mizoram, seized 22.676 kg of Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 68.03 crore on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)