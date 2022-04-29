Srirampur/Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], April 29 (ANI): Assam Police seized a large quantity of drugs including 3.1 kg of heroin and 85 kg of opium from a truck at Srirampur gate in Kokrajhar district along Assam-West Bengal border on Friday, police said.

Based on secret information, a police team of Gossaigaon Police Station had launched an operation and intercepted a truck bearing registration number RJ-14GD-9213 at Srirampur gate in Kokrajhar district.

During the search, the police team recovered 3.1 kg of heroin and 85 kg of opium from the truck. It was kept hidden in the oil tank of the vehicle.

Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told ANI that the truck was coming from Manipur.

"We have apprehended one person. Our investigation is on," the police official said.

"In an operation conducted at Srirampur Gate, Assam Police seized 3.1 kg heroin and 85 kg opium from an accused who was carrying it from a neighbouring state of Assam to another state in North India," tweets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

