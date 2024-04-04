Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) Assam on Thursday registered its biggest-ever drug haul as heroin worth Rs 210 crore was seized in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

One person was also arrested in connection with the seizure.

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Tremors Felt in Parts of North India As Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Chamba District.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "In a big step towards a #DrugsFreeAssam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by @STFAssam & @cacharpolice. One person has been arrested and investigation is underway to crack the supply grid. Well done @assampolice!"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)