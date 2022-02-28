Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and zero death, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).

The COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 7,24,123 while the death toll remained at 6,638, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 10 new cases followed by one each in Jorhat, Morigaon and Nalbari.

Assam currently has 176 active COVID-19 cases, while 7,15,962 people have recovered from the disease, including 59 on Monday, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate declined to 0.39 per cent from Sunday's 0.62 per cent.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.87 per cent.

The state had recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Sunday.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the state so far has increased to 4,32,68,711 including 2,33,86,128 being administered the first dose,1,96,24,494 the second dose and 2,58,089 administered the precautionary dose.

