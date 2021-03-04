Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,613 on Thursday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,093 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported during the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.15 per cent against total testing of 69,05,061 samples so far.

The state now has 279 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,14,894 people have recovered from the disease, including 15 people on Thursday, it said.

The NHM bulletin further said that a total of 2,77,323 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 36,822 persons have got the second dose.

