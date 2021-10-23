Dispur (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): Assam reported a total of 315 fresh COVID-19 infections, 209 recoveries, and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative caseload has now reached 6,08,126 including 2,519 active cases.

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

The state has logged 5,98,296 recoveries so far. The death toll in the state is 5,964.

Assam today recorded a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent. The recovery rate is at 98.38 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 3-Day Maiden Visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Tomorrow Post Abrogation of Article 370.

In the last 24 hours, 38,899 samples were tested to detect the infection. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, a total of 2,43,83,464 tests have been conducted in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)