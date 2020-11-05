Dispur (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Three hundred and eighty new cases of the novel coronavirus and 655 discharges were reported on Wednesday in Assam.

"The total cases in the state has risen to 2,07,741," State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The COVID-19 tally also includes 1,98,694 discharges and 8,110 active cases here.

As many as 934 fatalities due to the virus have been recorded so far, according to Sarma. (ANI)

