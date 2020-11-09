Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll on Monday went up to 947 with four more persons succumbing to the disease, while 328 new infections pushed the tally to 2,09,117, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Altogether 508 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 2,01,839. The recovery rate now is 96.52 per cent.

The state currently has of 6,328 active cases, the minister said adding that three persons have migrated out of the state, he said.

"Sad to share the demise of four COVID patients today........Condolences and prayers!" Sarma tweeted.

The four deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, Goalpara and Barpeta districts, the minister said.

However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the fatality figure as they had other ailments too.

The new cases were detected out of 28,526 tests done during the day with the positivity rate of 1.15 per cent, Sarma said.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 48, 63,259 which include Rapid Antigen test and RT-PCR tests.

