Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): Assam reported 6,221 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total numbers of infections to 3,75,404 in the state, according to the state health bulletin published on Monday evening.

The state also recorded 84 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,823.

Currently, the state has a total of 52,649 active cases. Of the fresh fatalities, 10 were reported from Kamrup (Metro), followed by nine in Tinsukia, eight in Dibrugarh, five each in Cachar and Sonitpur, four each in Baksa, Goalpara, and Nagaon, and three in Barpeta.

Out of the new cases, the highest 729 patients were detected from Kamrup Metro, followed by 517 in Cachar, 512 in Dibrugarh, and 417 in Nagaon.

According to the bulletin, 1,20,668 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday while a total of 1,02,73,104 samples have been tested for the virus so far and 5,252 patients were cured of coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,18,585 respectively.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the state is 84.86 per cent at present.

A total of 38,27,589 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state and the figure includes 7,96,081 second doses. (ANI)

