Guwahati, Jul 9 (PTI) Assam reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll due to the infection in the state to 24, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Very sad to inform that 2 more #COVID19 + patients admitted in GMCH Covid ICU succumbed to their critical infections this morning. Both were on invasive ventilation. My condolences," Sarma tweeted.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast for Delhi: Moderate Rainfall Likely in Next Three Days, Thunderstorm Activity May Start Tonight, Says IMD.

The deceased were a 70-year-old person from Guwahati and a 56-year man, who was serving as additional director in the agriculture department of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), an official said.

Assam had reported six COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest number of fatalities in a single day so far.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Over 5.8 Lakh People Stranded Abroad Due to COVID-19 Returned to India.

The state has so far reported 14,032 COVID-19 cases.

The state has 5,279 active cases, while 8,726 patients have been discharged following their recovery.

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital, said she is asymptomatic as of now.

"My report as signed by Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College, Cachar, Assam says I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic as of now. I thank everyone for their concern and calls," she tweeted.

A total of 362 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state so far and out of them, 253 are active cases and 109 have recovered, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)