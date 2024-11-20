Shillong (Mizoram) [India], November 20 (ANI): Assam Rifles has announced the 2012 Olympic medallist Mary Kom as brand ambassador for its half-marathon event scheduled to be held in Shillong on November 24, officials said.

This is the Northeast Region's largest racing event. The 2024 edition of this event is expected to have record participation, given the ever-growing popularity of this event in the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) Shillong is expected to be graced by several dignitaries from the Government, Armed Forces and various walks of life. The event is gaining popularity with every passing year. This year will see strong participation by people from all parts of the Northeast, in addition, 30 States of the Country are also being represented by participants in the event.

While announcing the details of this year's event, the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera said, "I am extremely pleased to share that ARHM Shillong will take place on 24th November 2024, and is expected to surpass all previous records of participation. Assam Rifles Half-Marathon aims to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the Northeast. I welcome and encourage each person from the Northeast to take part in this event."

He further declared, "I am thrilled to share that we have partnered with MC Mary Kom as the Brand Ambassador for Assam Rifles Half-Marathon Shillong. MC Mary Kom is an icon, who perfectly embodies the core values of Assam Rifles - valour, glory and sacrifice. We are extremely honoured to have her as our Brand Ambassador for ARHM Shillong.

Speaking about her Partnership with ARHM Shillong, MC Mary Kom said, "I am very excited about this partnership with Assam Rifles for their Half-Marathon in Shillong. This is a wonderful initiative for promoting health and harmony amongst the people of the Northeast. I would urge everyone from Northeast to come forward and take part in this fantastic event." (ANI)

