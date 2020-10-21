Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], October 21 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, apprehended two active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)-People's war Group (PWG-Khuman) from Chothe village in Bishnupur district.

As per the Assam Rifles on Tuesday arms and ammunitions were also recovered from the nabbed cadres.

The recoveries include one 9 mm Pistol (make USA-111), live ammunition, two Chinese hand grenades and two detonators. (ANI)

