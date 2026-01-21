Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Silchar (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 39 crore in Cachar district of Assam, officials said.

Based on specific information about drug trafficking, Assam Rifles and DRI launched an operation in the district. During the operation, three individuals, residents of Tripura, were apprehended late at night on November 20 while transporting 1,30,000 Yaba tablets via NH-306.

Also Read | Deepinder Goyal Resigns as Group CEO of Zomato Parent Company Eternal; Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor.

Two trucks and two mobile phones in their possession were also recovered. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. The seizure has been described as a significant milestone in efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Also Read | CMAT 2026 Admit Card Out at cmat.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for Common Management Admission Test Exam, Know Steps To Download.

In another development, Assam Rifles apprehended an individual for his involvement in the illegal transportation of foreign currency and the smuggling of tobacco and foreign cigarettes, an official release stated on Tuesday.

According to the release, based on specific intelligence received from its own sources regarding trafficking, Assam Rifles launched an operation and established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post in the general area of Tuipang, Siaha district, to intercept the consignment.

At around 3:35 am on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles team intercepted a tipper. During the search of the vehicle, foreign currency amounting to Burmese Kyat 1,75,00,000 (One crore seventy-five lakhs only) was recovered, along with two cases of smuggled tobacco worth Rs 50,000 and one case of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1,30,000.

One individual identified as "U Phyu Maung" (37), involved in illegal transportation, was also apprehended. As per the official press release, the apprehended individual is a resident of Rakhine State, Myanmar.

The recovered contraband and the apprehended individual were handed over to Police Station Tuipang, Siaha district, for further legal proceedings, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)