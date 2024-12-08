Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 8 (ANI): In a significant operation to counter cross-border smuggling in Mizoram, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Land Customs Station seized foreign-origin contraband valued at Rs 12.15 lakh in Zokhawthar, a press release said on Sunday.

According to the release, acting on specific intelligence inputs, troops of Assam Rifles launched an Area Domination Patrol, resulting in the recovery of 136 foreign-origin e-cigarettes, five cases and 45 cartons of foreign-origin cigarettes, 19 cases of foreign-origin beer, and 38 bottles of foreign-origin liquor on Saturday that were abandoned at the site.

The contraband has been handed over to the Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal proceedings, the release added.

This operation reflects the relentless efforts of the Assam Rifles to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and to stop smuggling activities.

Earlier, one person was apprehended in the Ngur area of Mizoram's Champhai district for carrying illegal Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.24 crore, officials said on Saturday.

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered Rs 1.24 crore from an individual identified as a Myanmarese national. He was apprehended in connection with the seized currency notes in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.

"Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered Rs1,24,89,900 Crore of Illegal Indian Currency (Rupees One Crore Twenty-four Lakhs Eighty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred) and apprehended one individual (Myanmarese) in general Area Ngur, Champhai District, Mizoram on 04 Dec 2024," The Assam Rifles posted on X. (ANI)

