Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 2 (ANI): Assam Rifles have rescued a 27-year-old Jharkhand man who had been abducted by miscreants in Ghatao village Manipur's Noney district, according to an official statement.

The 27-year-old was a resident of Nawalsahi of Jharkhand. He was employed with a civil company in Noney district of Manipur and was abducted by miscreants from Ghatao village on the night of April 30.

On receipt of information, Assam Rifles swiftly reacted and contacted the community leaders and CSOs to ensure release of the individual.

Earlier, in a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Assam Police killed three militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in a fierce gun battle in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officials said.

Police also recovered three AK series rifles and two pistols in possession of the deceased militants.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police, told ANI that the operation against the militants was launched by Assam Police and the Assam Rifles.

"Based on information that some armed militants, who had given an extortion letter to NHAI - National Projects (Golden Quadrilateral) in Dima Hasao district were hiding in general area of Hera Kilo-Nriachibunglow-N.KUbin-Borochanam-P.Kubin-Michidui-Doering-Chaikam area under Haflong police station; a search operation was launched by Assam Police Special Units and Assam Rifles in the evening of Saturday," Rajib Saikia said.On Thursday morning, the search parties came across an armed group, after almost 60 hours of searching, in the area between N Kubin and Hera Kilo. The armed miscreants fired on the security forces, who retaliated, and there was a heavy exchange of fire," Rajib Saikia added.

The CPRO of Assam Police further said that a search of the area led to the discovery of three dead bodies with three AK series rifles and two pistols.

"The deceased are suspected to belong to some faction of NSCN," the CPRO of Assam Police said. (ANI)

