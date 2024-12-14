Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 14 (ANI): Assam Rifles along with representatives of the Excise and Narcotics Department recovered heroin worth Rs over 25 lakh in Mizoram and apprehended one individual.

The contraband was seized a day earlier in the general area of Zote in Champhai district

In a press release, HQ IGAR (East) said, "In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles alongwith representatives of Excise and Narcotics Dept recovered Heroin No 4 worth 25.20 Lakhs (Rupees Twenty Five Lakhs Twenty Thousand Seven Hundred) and apprehended one individual (Mr Joseph Lalmuansanga 25 years, resident of Zotlang) in general area Zote, Champhai district on 13 Dec 2024" "The operation was carried out based on specific information and the entire consignment alongwith the apprehended individual has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Dept, Champhai for further legal proceedings,' the release said. It said that the ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, the release added. (ANI)

