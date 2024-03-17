West Tripura (Tripura) [India], March 17 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the customs department, seized 240 kg of marijuana from General Area Jirania, West Tripura district, on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the estimated value of seized contraband is around Rs 1.08 crore.

Also Read | Amber Dalal Booked: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Chartered Accountant for Duping People of Rs 54.4 Crore Through Ponzi Scheme; Accused Absconding.

Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area Jirania. "The team seized 240 Kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.08 crore. Seized contents were handed over to the customs department for further investigation and legal proceedings," they said.

Earlier, Assam Rifles on Friday seized 620 kg of marijuana worth Rs 2.8 crore from a warehouse in General Area Hezamara, West Tripura district.

Also Read | Delhi: Four Arrested for Sending Activated SIM Cards to Vietnam for Gaming, Social Media Apps.

Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Customs Department.

"The team seized 620 kg of marijuana worth approximately Rs 2.8 crore from General Area Hezamara, West Tripura District. Seized contents were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings," officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)