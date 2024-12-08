Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 8 (ANI): One person was apprehended on December 4 in the Ngur area of Mizoram's Champhai district for carrying illegal Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.24 crore, officials said on Saturday.

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered Rs 1.24 crore from an individual identified as a Myanmarese national. He was apprehended in connection with the seized currency notes in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.

"Assam Rifles along with Mizoram Police recovered Rs1,24,89,900 Crore of Illegal Indian Currency (Rupees One Crore Twenty-four Lakhs Eighty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred) and apprehended one individual (Myanmarese) in general Area Ngur, Champhai District, Mizoram on 04 Dec 2024," The Assam Rifles posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam Rifles recovered 152.24 grams of heroin worth over Rs1 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to a release.

"In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 152.24 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs1.06 crore in the general area of Zote, Champhai district, on December 3," the release said.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday based on specific intelligence and carried out by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai.

"The contraband was concealed inside a bag. The entire consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings," the release added."Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India," it stated. (ANI)

