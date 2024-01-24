Guwahati, Jan 24 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after a huge quantity of marijuana worth around Rs 10 crore was seized from their possession in Assam's Guwahati, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF), led by its Deputy Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta carried out an operation in Beharbari area under the Basistha Police Station limits and intercepted a truck carrying 4,000 kg marijuana hidden under raw rubber, a police statement said.

"The contraband item was being transported from Tripura to a state in central India. The police team seized 4,000 kg of marijuana," Mahanta said.

The market value of the seized narcotics substance is estimated to be approximately Rs 10 crore, he said.

During the operation, two peddlers were apprehended, and necessary legal formalities were being taken, the statement added.

