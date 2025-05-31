Guwahati, May 31: Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Guwahati after heavy rainfall in the region on Saturday, affecting normal life. Following heavy rainfall, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that at least five people, including children, were killed in landslides in the Kamrup (Metro) district over the last 24 hours.

According to a preliminary report released at 9:00 AM today, urban flooding has affected three districts--Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Cachar--impacting five Revenue Circles and a total of 10,150 people, ASDMA added. Meanwhile, three landslide incidents have been reported in Guwahati yesterday. Assam Rains: 5 Persons Killed in Landslides as Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods in 6 Districts, Affecting Over 10,000 People (See Pics and Videos).

Severe Waterlogging Witnesses in Parts of Guwahati

Water logged areas of Guwahati City and the notorious Jorabat area where floods submerged vehicles yesterday and today is very muddy . But the stream is flowing on a high level and further rains today will probably replay yesterday’s drama. Check the weather before venturing out pic.twitter.com/BYhdsXmMVs — AKASHVANI GUWAHATI (@air_guwahati) May 31, 2025

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has warned that continued downpours in Guwahati could lead to waterlogging, slow traffic movement, and increased risk of trees falling and localised landslides. On Friday, Guwahati and other parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall, which triggered massive waterlogging in many parts of the city, including Rukminigaon, Beltola Survey, Hatigaon, Geetanagar, Anil Nagar, Lakhimi Nagar, Jatia, Maligaon, and Panjabari areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, at a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, that the situation is not good. "The situation will remain the same tomorrow also. The state government is monitoring the situation. Due to heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, large areas have been affected. Tomorrow, in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), all state government employees will get a special casual leave, schools & colleges to remain shut, and private establishments are also advised to take measures accordingly," CM Sarma said. Assam Rains, Weather Forecast: Heavy Showers Lash Several Parts of Guwahati, IMD Warns of More Downpours Across State (Watch Videos).

According to a local, it has been raining for three to four days in Guwahati, which has caused waterlogging. He urged the government to solve the problems and difficulties faced by the people in the waterlogging-affected areas. "It has been raining continuously for three to four days, so water accumulates here. Even a little rain causes water to accumulate here. The government should come here and see and solve the water problem of the people living here," the local said.

Another local said that Guwahati's condition remains the same every rainy season. He stated that every time a vehicle breaks down, there is a fear of dying when such waterlogging happens.

