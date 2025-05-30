Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 30 (ANI): Rain lashes several parts of the city, causing disruptions and raising concerns about waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted inclement weather over Assam on May 28, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in western and southern parts of the state over the next 2-3 days.

A well-marked low-pressure area was located over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, which was expected to move northwards and concentrate into a depression over the North Bay of Bengal. This weather pattern was anticipated to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to several districts in Assam.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has warned that continued downpours in Guwahati city could lead to waterlogging, slow traffic movement, and increased risk of tree falls and localised landslides.

The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are on alert. ASDMA has urged residents to take necessary precautions, plan their daily routines accordingly, and stay tuned to official weather updates. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas are advised to be vigilant for signs of flooding or landslides.

"Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a Depression over the North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Under this influence of weather, heavy to extremely heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty wind, is expected in the western and southern districts of Assam, viz. Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Baksa, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Darang, Udalguri, Marigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi etc," the ASDMA said.

"The city authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. Given the situation, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) requests all the people of the State, especially Guwahati city dwellers, to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant. Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides. The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain," ASDMA said in the press statement.

The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness.

