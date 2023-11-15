Guwahati (Assam) [India] November 15 (ANI): Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police officers and Officers in Charge across Assam met children on Wednesday to spread awareness about child rights, safety and security.

Child Marriage, Child Labour, Trafficking, Child Sexual Abuse and Cyber Security were discussed in the interactions.

The Assam Police endeavour is to reach one lakh children through this initiative. This outreach initiative is a segment of the Child Rights Week celebrations organised by the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme. This is the only such initiative in the country.

"Sensitization on child rights and protection issues is the key to preventing crimes against children. If children are aware, they are empowered to protect themselves from all forms of harassment & violence," Harmeet Singh, Special DGP, Assam Police said.

Child Rights Week is celebrated nationally from the 14th of November (National Child Rights Day) to the 20th of November (World Children's Day) every year.

During Child Rights Week, the Assam Police has organised a series of activities as a part of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, a collaborative child-friendly policing initiative along with UNICEF and UTSAH. (ANI)

