Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended a drug peddler along with contraband drugs (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended a drug peddler along with contraband drugs in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, said police.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), said, "Based on input, a STF team conducted a raid near Khanapara bus stand under Dispur police station jurisdiction in Guwahati."

"A lady drug peddler has been apprehended along with 30 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 42.5 grammes and cash worth Rs 3,470," Partha Sarathi Mahanta added.

The apprehended lady drug peddler was identified as Hasina Begum.A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in a joint operation, the team of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam and Kamrup district police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 2 crore and arrested five people, including two women, on October 1. (ANI)

