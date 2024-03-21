Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police arrested three drug peddlers along with drugs in Guwahati on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Rahim Ali, Pranjit Prasad (18 years old) and Krishna Das (19 years old).

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police, said that, based on reliable input, a raid was conducted at the 10th mile, Jorabat under Basistha police station jurisdiction by STF, Assam on Thursday and apprehended three habitual drug peddlers.

"During the raid, the STF team recovered 48 vials containing suspected heroin weighing about 68.5 grammes, one mobile phone, cash worth Rs 1230, and one scooty," the CPRO of Assam police said.

The necessary formalities have been completed, and further investigation is underway, the official said. (ANI)

