Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) The Assam government will appoint 11,202 people to various posts across 21 departments on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In social media posts on Wednesday, Sarma said these appointments will be in addition to the already appointed 27,737 candidates since he took charge in May last year.

"We commit, we deliver - Major milestone in our drive to ensure one lakh jobs in Assam," he said, referring to the BJP's poll promise of giving one lakh government jobs to the unemployed youth.

The Assam government will now hand over appointment letters to 11,202 candidates in 21 departments on September 23 at a ceremonial function in Guwahati, Sarma said.

Out of the total posts, the highest 5,335 appointments will take place in the Home and Political department, followed by 3,811 in school education and 927 in higher and technical education.

PWD will see 304 recruits, while 299 vacancies will be filled up in Health and Family Welfare, followed by 277 in Panchayat and Rural department, and 137 in Irrigation, Sarma said.

Other departments where people will get appointment letters on Friday are Industries and Public Enterprises, Tourism, Environment and Forest, Transport, Housing and Urban Affairs, Women and Child Development, Water Resources, Public Health Engineering, and Sports and Youth Welfare.

Recruitments will take place in Handloom and Textiles, Transformation and Development, Cooperation, Information and Public Relations, and Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship departments as well.

