Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDC) continues its commitment to promoting community-based tourism with the distribution of sanction letters for the Amar Alohi Rural Home-Stay 2022-23 Scheme.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah presided over the distribution ceremony, held on Thursday at the ATDC office in Paryatan Bhawan, Nepali Mandir, Guwahati.

Also Read | Caste Census in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Accepts Controversial Socio-Economic and Educational Survey Report Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The "Amar Aalohi" Homestay Scheme by the Tourism Department, Government of Assam, aims to promote homestay facilities, create self-employment opportunities, and provide authentic hospitality experiences to tourists.

The scheme has been implemented by Government of Assam, Tourism Department, through Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Two 'Very Short-Range Air Defence System' Missile.

Five clusters including Dima Hasao Adventure Association (Dima Hasao), Umswai Valley Green & Clean Protection Committee (West Karbi Anglong), Dichang Welfare Foundation/Siupaatphaa Social Foundation (Charaideo), Dihing Patkai SHG (Dibrugarh), Chiram Social Foundation Deori Community (Majuli) were awarded the sanction letters on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister Tourism, Government of Assam highlighted the transformative impact of the scheme on local communities.

He emphasized that the scheme not only provides economic benefits to the beneficiaries but also enriches the tourism experience for visitors by offering authentic local hospitality.

Kumar Padmapani Bora, Secretary, Tourism and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation said, "A group/cluster of minimum 10 homestay units formed into a Community Tourism Organization near various tourist spots were considered as eligible applicants for this scheme. These units established with the goal of promoting tourism activities within the local community provide accommodation and hospitality services to tourists while ensuring the active involvement and participation of the local community."

Under the Amar Alohi Rural Home-Stay Scheme, a community-based tourism organization consisting of 10 members will receive substantial benefits to kickstart their homestay ventures.

These benefits include - Capital Subsidy: Beneficiaries will receive a capital subsidy of 90 per cent of the total project cost, up to a maximum of 1 crore. This subsidy is intended for the construction of new homestay units, comprising a minimum of 2 rooms in 10 households, ensuring a significant boost to local infrastructure and tourism facilities; Promotional Subsidy: The group will receive a promotional subsidy covering 50 per cent of the total promotional cost incurred, up to a maximum of 2.5 lakh per year, for a period of 5 years. This subsidy aims to enhance the visibility and marketing efforts of the homestay units, helping attract more tourists and boost local economies; Operational Subsidy: To encourage operational efficiency and excellence in service, the scheme offers an operational subsidy of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh per year if the group achieves a minimum of 100 paid room nights by guests, for a period of 5 years. This subsidy serves as a performance-based incentive, rewarding the successful operation of the homestay units.

The sanction letters were issued subject to compliance with the terms and conditions of the scheme, including the execution of an agreement with ATDC. The agreement will be valid for seven years and includes provisions regarding the use of the unit, maintenance of standards, and attendance at training programs.

The Department of Tourism/Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd will provide publicity and marketing support to the units through print and electronic media and such other means.

Such enlistment is subject to satisfactory periodic review based on customer review and inspection. Local Village Tourism Committees exists or formed will monitor the different aspects regarding cleanliness, safety and security of the tourists and such other issues so that their day to day management are transparent and conducive to the image of the localities.

ATDC remains committed to promoting sustainable tourism and empowering local communities in Assam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)