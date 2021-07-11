Guwahati, Jul 11 (PTI) Two CRPF personnel suffered bullet injuries following a brawl in Assam's Nagaon district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The personnel, both driver-constables of the CRPF's 34 Battalion at the Katamari camp, have reportedly engaged in altercations in the past, too, due to some personal dispute.

"On Saturday night, one jawan barged into the barrack of the other and a fight ensued. One of them was shot but he continued to engage in the duel even after the bullet injury and later shot at his adversary," Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra told PTI.

Both the injured personnel were brought to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable, the SP said.

Mishra said the CRPF Inspector General has reached the spot and initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident.

"We have seized the arms and registered a case. From our end, we are also carrying out an investigation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)