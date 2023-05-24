Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karbi Anglong police apprehended two accused, including a woman, at Janakpukhuri, Khatkhati and seized 85 soap cases containing 1.41 kg of heroin.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "#AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpolhas apprehended two accused, incl a woman who is one of the biggest suppliers of drug and is operating an inter-state drug cartel, at Janakpukhuri, Khatkhati. Recovered 85 soap cases containing 1 kg 41 gms Heroin. Excellent job@assampolice"

Earlier in the month, the state police seized a large quantity of cough syrup bottles worth around Rs 25 lakh in Assam's Goalpara district. The police also arrested three persons in connection with this seizure.

"We had intercepted two vehicles including one pickup van and found 5,075 cough syrup bottles from the pickup van during the search. In connection with this we have arrested three persons," said Anurag Sarmah, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district. "The consignment was going towards Tura in Meghalaya. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 25 lakh," he added.

A case has been registered by the Goalpara police in this incident. (ANI)

