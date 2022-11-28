Dibrugarh (Assam), Nov 28 (PTI) A postgraduate student of Dibrugarh University in Assam was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries caused allegedly during ragging in a hostel, officials said on Tuesday.

Eighteen students of the institute were expelled from the university and three were arrested in this connection, they said.

The incident happened on November 26 when the student was tortured brutally following which he jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself from “ragging”, an official said.

Hospital sources said he suffered a vertebral fracture leading to serious nerve injury causing weakness in one leg.

“This is of serious concern as it may take considerable time to heal,” a source said.

The M.Com first-semester student and a boarder of the varsity's PNGBCN hostel also suffered a fracture in his hand.

Appealing to the students not to indulge in ragging, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said efforts are on to apprehend all the culprits in the Dibrugarh University case.

"He is now undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Dibrugarh city," police said.

His mother lodged a complaint at Dibrugarh Police Station on Sunday mentioning that her son was tortured mentally and physically by his seniors, an official said.

She also said in her complaint that the accused had attempted to kill her son, looted his money, snatched his mobile, and took objectionable photographs by putting alcohol and weed in his hand to defame him.

His mother alleged that her son had complained to the university authorities regarding his sufferings due to ragging by some students in the recent past, but “no action” was taken.

He had also given a written complaint to the warden of 'C' block of the 'Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas' (PNGBCN hostel) on November 17, mentioning names of 10 students, the student's mother claimed.

Reacting to the incident, the chief minister tweeted: "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained & follow-up action coordinated with district admn.

"Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging."

