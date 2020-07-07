Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12,000-mark on Monday with 786 more people testing positive for the disease, including 598 from the capital city, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of positive cases in Assam now stands at 12,522. The state has 4,623 active cases, Sarma said in a tweet.

Also Read | Kerala Health Workers Wearing PPE Kits Chase Man Who Violated Home Quarantine in Pathanamthitta, Nab Him; Video Goes Viral.

"Alert ~ 786 new cases detected in Assam today, with 598 cases from Guwahati City alone. Please follow #SocialDistancing, wear #mask & maintain hygiene," he added.

In a separate tweet, Sarma said 449 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from various hospitals across the state during the day.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

So far, 14 patients have died of the disease, while 7,882 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, he added.

Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

Guwahati city has reported a total of 4,334 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 3,891 were detected in the last 13 days.

Meanwhile, Silchar Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy, who is a doctor, was quarantined after one of his colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

Roy is one of the directors of the Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, where a female gynaecologist has tested positive, officials said.

The BJP leader and his entire team at the hospital have given their samples for COVID-19 tests and the results are awaited.

The Barpeta district administration has declared the sub-divisional judicial magistrate's court in Bajali a containment zone after an employee tested positive. The court complex has been sealed for sanitisation.

Assam has so far tested a total of 4,71,221 samples for COVID-19, the daily bulletin of the state Health and Family Welfare Department said.

It further said that the doubling rate of the disease has come down to 13 days. PTI TR IJT 07070057 NNNNge of a black ribbon and the message "in our hearts," honoring the nearly 28,000 who have died with COVID-19 in Spain. The league officially resumed on Thursday with third-place Sevilla defeating city rival Real Betis 2-0.

The victory kept Madrid two points behind Barcelona, which returned on Saturday with a 4-0 rout at Mallorca. Eibar and Mallorca are both fighting relegation.

Madrid dominated from the start and Kroos opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the fourth minute. Ramos added to the lead from close range in the 30th after a pass by Hazard, who started the buildup for Marcelo's strike from inside the area in the 37th.

Eibar, sitting two points outside the relegation zone, got its only goal from Pedro Bigas in the 60th.

Ramos had scored the first goal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano when it was inaugurated with an exhibition match in 2006.

"The truth is we are all thrilled to be back on the field again," Ramos said.

"We couldn't wait for the league to start again, to compete again, and the best way to do that is with a win."

Madrid is expected to play all of its remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stéfano because the Bernabéu will continue to undergo renovation work during the summer.

The club is likely to remain at the stadium for the rest of the season even if fans are allowed back before then, which the league has said is a possibility.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed after being held 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao for its third straight league draw.

The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots.

The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of minutes apart late in the first half, with Athletic's Iker Muniain scoring in the 37th and Atlético equalizing with Diego Costa in the 39th for his first goal since last October.

During the celebration, Costa held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

It was the 13th league draw for Atlético, which has only two wins in its last nine league matches.

"We earned a draw at a tough place but we need to start winning three points if we want to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League," Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección said.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and is a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, which drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home on Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)