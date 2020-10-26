Guwahati, Oct 26 (PTI) Assam's declining COVID-19 numbers continued for the third consecutive day with the state reporting two deaths and 215 positive cases on Monday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The tally now stands at 2,04,386, while the death toll is at 908.

Also Read | Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s Star Attraction, Tiger Vikram, Dies of Old-Age at 21.

"Deeply saddened to share the demise of two COVID-19 patients today.... we stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Sarma tweeted.

The new cases were detected out of 14,225 tests conducted on Monday and the positivity rate is 1.51 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,645 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Lowest Daily Count in Past Four Months.

"Last few days we have seen the declining trend of COVID-19. Testing remains as the most critical weapon in our fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, we have completed 45 lakh tests," the minister said.

Meanwhile, 2,832 people were discharged during the day from different hospitals and covid care centres.

The recovery rate has gone up to 92.26 per cent with 1,88,584 recovered patients discharged so far, Sarma said.

Assam has 14,891 active coronavirus cases at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)