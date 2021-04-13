Haridwar, Apr 13 (PTI) A new road leading to the Kumbh venue in Har Ki Pari was inaugurated on Tuesday following the installation of a giant earthen lamp to illuminate the path.

Mela officer Deepak Rawat said the dream project 'Astha path' was inaugurated here on Tuesday with the world's biggest earthen lamp installed and lit on the path.

The earthen lamp with a capacity of 2,247 litres of oil will burn relentlessly lighting the "Astha path" throughout the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

The lamp has been donated to Kumbh by a company named MI India which had first installed it in Kolkata in October last year.

Rawat said the lamp symbolises the light of hope and is dedicated to Corona warriors.

"We all hope that Corona will finally be defeated," Rawat said.

