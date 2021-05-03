Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Mumbai reported 2,662 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day count since mid-March, and 78 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 2,662 infections, the COVID-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,58,866, while the death toll jumped to 13,408.

In the last 24 hours, only 23,542 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city, taking the number of samples examined so far to 55,13,783, the data showed.

Monday's case count of 2,662 was the lowest daily tally since March 17, when the financial capital had recorded 2,377 infections.

Generally, Mondays report fewer cases as compared to remaining days of the week due to a drop in number of coronavirus tests over the weekend.

Mumbai, which has been reporting a steady drop in daily COVID-19 infections, had recorded 3,672 new cases and 79 fatalities on Sunday.

Also, 5,746 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,89,619, the BMC data showed.

With this, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 89 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped to 54,143.

With a gradual decrease in daily infections, Mumbai's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 111 days, while the overall growth rate in the period between April 26 and May 2 declined to 0.61 per cent, the civic body said.

Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021.

The number of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) has reduced to 91, while the tally of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents has tested COVID-19 positive) dropped to 814, the BMC said.

