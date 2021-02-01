New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the 16th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation and ongoing vaccination roll-out in the state.

"While appreciating the efforts put in by all for the effective management of COVID 19 in Delhi, advised all to continue to exercise abundant caution to contain any possibility of a resurgence of the infection," Baijal said in a tweet.

He also stressed on the need for strict enforcement of COVID compliant behaviour besides sustaining current levels of RTPCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing, contact tracing and quarantine.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot were among the dignitaries present at the meeting. (ANI)

