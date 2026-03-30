Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone from Gandhinagar for development projects worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore in Tapi district for tribal areas, including the Ukai reservoir-based Songadh, Uchhal, and Nizar lift irrigation schemes, as well as the Borisavar Yojana.

According to a press release by the Gujarat CMO, on this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised on the holistic development of tribal areas.

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"During his (PM Modi's) tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, priority was given to the holistic development of tribal areas through the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana. The state government has also carried out result-oriented work for education, health, and connectivity of the tribal community," said the Chief Minister.

He emphasised that water is the main foundation of development.

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"Today, through engineering expertise, water from the Ukai Dam is being delivered to hilly regions. The Songadh, Uchhal, and Nizar lift irrigation schemes, along with the Borisavar lift irrigation scheme, will provide year-round water to thousands of farmers and enrich their agriculture," the release stated.

At this program held at Babarghat in Uchhal taluka, the State Tribal Development Minister and Minister-in-charge of Tapi district, Naresh Patel, stated that Tapi is akin to a lifeline for South Gujarat.

"Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government is firmly progressing on the path of development envisioned by the Prime Minister," said Naresh Patel.

He added that the state government is committed to reaching every person through welfare schemes and infrastructure development. He also encouraged farmers to avail subsidies for drip irrigation along with the benefits of both lift irrigation schemes.

As per the release, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Supply, Ishwarsinh Patel, provided details about Gujarat's effective water management. He stated that the Ukai reservoir-based Songadh, Uchhal, and Nizar lift irrigation schemes, inaugurated at a cost of Rs 962.12 crore by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will provide irrigation benefits to 28,000 hectares of land across 136 villages in Songadh, Uchhal, Nizar, and Kukarmunda.

"Additionally, the Borisavar scheme, being implemented at a cost of Rs 651.37 crore, will provide irrigation facilities to more than 8,000 hectares of land across 29 villages in Songadh and Vyara talukas," Ishwarsinh Patel added.

Minister of State for Sports, Youth, and Tourism Dr Jayram Gamit also appreciated the efforts of the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister and the guidance of the Prime Minister for the holistic development of tribal areas and communities.

During the program, attendees watched a short film showcasing the two newly launched major schemes and the vision of farmers' prosperity.

On the occasion, at Babarghat in Uchhal taluka, Ministers Naresh Patel, Ishwarsinh Patel, and Jayram Gamit ceremonially welcomed the waters of the Tapi River at the event venue, the release said.

District Panchayat President Jalamsinh Vasava, district leader Suraj Vasava, Secretary of the Water Resources Department P C Vyas, District Collector Vipin Garg, MLA Mohan Konkani, along with senior officials, office bearers, dignitaries, invitees, public representatives, administrative officers and staff, and a large number of villagers and farmers were present, the release added. (ANI)

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