New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog on Tuesday launched the Stories of Change - a series of captivating journeys of 15 change-makers from grassroots.

The launch was made in the presence of Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Doctors Deliver Baby Amid Tremors in Anantnag Hospital (Watch Video).

According to NITI Aayog, these stories of impact creators from across India are aimed at inspiring an entrepreneur in every citizen. This is also an opportunity provided to these innovators to bring out their stories of success and struggle.

Dr Chintan Vaishnav in his remarks during the event said, "We have a lot of changemakers in the Community who despite their challenges have some great ideas and are committed to taking that forward. With the Atal Community Innovation Centres, AIM has focused on recognising the gap that exists in terms of the availability of resources and mentorship to these budding innovators in villages and towns of India. We want to amplify the work that these people are doing and have a systemic resource pool which can facilitate and prosper their talents."

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors Felt in National Capital, Adjoining Areas; Residents Gather in Open Spaces.

Also with Startup 20 being the largest policy-making group at the global stage, there is an opportunity for India to showcase the potential of its villages for their problem-solving capabilities, Vaishnav said.

Atal Innovation Mission will be bringing such stories in future as well to give a platform to community innovators at a national scale. AIM through Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACIC) has envisaged to serve the unserved/underserved areas of the country and provide support to every grassroots innovator and work towards accelerating the pathway to reach SDGs 2030. Currently, AIM has established 15 ACICs in nine states of India with plans to cumulatively establish 50 such ACICs soon, said NITI Aayog statement.

Atal Innovation Mission is the Government of India's endeavour to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Its objective is to serve as a platform for the promotion of world-class innovation hubs, grand challenges, start-up businesses, and other self-employment activities, particularly in technology-driven areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)