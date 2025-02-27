New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Thursday said AAP MLAs were being stopped from entering the Delhi Assembly premises after being suspended for three days from the proceedings in the House.

Atishi said the BJP was "crossing all limits of dictatorship" after coming to power.

Also Read | Who Is Kshitij Tyagi, Indian Diplomat Who Slammed Pakistan Over Kashmir Remarks at UNHRC, Called It a'Failed State Which Thrives on International Handouts'.

Soon after the House proceedings began on Tuesday, Atishi and other AAP MLAs protested against the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar's portrait from the CM's office. Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended the 21 AAP legislators for disrupting Lt Governor V K Saxena's inaugural address to the newly constituted House.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "AAP MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. And today, they are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This has never happened in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On Tuesday, 21 out of 22 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, were suspended from the House. The suspension of AAP MLAs came on a day when the Delhi government tabled a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the liquor policy, further intensifying the political face-off between AAP and the BJP.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was the only AAP legislator spared from the suspension, as he was not present in the House during the protest. The motion for suspension was moved by minister Parvesh Verma.

As soon as the LG began his address, the AAP legislators started raising slogans against the alleged removal of portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's office.

Speaker Vijender Gupta issued orders to marshall out all 21 MLAs from the House due to the disruption.

Following their suspension, AAP MLAs staged a demonstration within the assembly complex, holding up portraits of Ambedkar. Atishi lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of trying to erase Ambedkar's legacy.

"The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)