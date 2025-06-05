New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the "uncontrollable" fees of private schools and demanded that the Fee Regulation Bill should be presented in the Assembly during a special session.

In her letter to the Delhi CM, Atishi said that the Bill should also be referred to the Select Committee, which will seek the opinion of the parents.

"The Government should immediately call a Special Session of the Assembly and table the Fee Regulation bill. The Bill should then be referred to a Select Committee, with members from both the BJP and AAP. The Select Committee should do a large-scale public consultation involving all stakeholders. Only after this, the final draft of the Bill, after incorporating all changes, should be passed by the Assembly," Atishi said.

"If the Bill is brought as an Ordinance-without any debate or public consultation- it will just confirm the suspicion of the people of Delhi that the BJP Government is protecting the interests of private schools, not the parents," the LoP further said.

In a post on X, Atishi alleged that earlier, a bill was brought to the cabinet, but was kept hidden.

"Ever since the BJP government came into power, the fees of private schools have increased uncontrollably, and the government has not taken any action. A bill was brought in the cabinet, but it was kept hidden and no opinion was taken. Now, the Education Minister @ashishsood_bjp says that the bill will be brought through an ordinance. Why this law through the back door? Does the government want to protect private schools?" Atishi said.

Earlier in May, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, bringing relief to thousands of students and parents across the capital.

Addressing growing concerns over frequent and unregulated fee increases by private schools, the Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cleared the bill, which is expected to apply to 1,677 private schools in the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the government has swiftly acted in response to the widespread panic among students and parents regarding the hikes in school fees. (ANI)

